RANGELEY — A Saco man is accused of hitting his brother in the back with a hammer on Tuesday at a residence at 1 Bald Mountain Road.

Rangeley Police Department responded to a reported disturbance between two brothers at about 8 p.m., Police Chief Russell French said.

During the investigation it was learned that one of the brothers, William H. Shackford Jr., 20, of Saco had allegedly assaulted his brother with a hammer, French said.

Shackford was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault and was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. Prior to a court appearance on Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office changed the charge to assault with a weapon, a lesser felony.

When Rangeley officer Tyler Fournier arrived on scene was flagged down by Shackford's younger brother, Sean, 19, who told Fournier that his brother and he got into an altercation and that William was "extremely drunk," according to Fournier's affidavit filed with a Farmington court.

Franklin County deputies, Border Patrol agents and Rangeley Sgt. Jared Austin also responded the assist.

Sean Shackford told police that his brother had hit him in the back with a hammer. Fournier had him show him his back.

Fournier wrote that he could see what appeared to be hammer size bruising on the victim’s back in multiple places.

Sean Shackford also told Fournier that his brother put his hand around his neck and ripped off his necklace.

After interviewing William Shackford he was arrested, Fournier said.

A judge set Shackford’s bail at personal recognizance with several conditions. Those include no use or possession of alcohol, no use or possession of dangerous weapons or firearms.

A court appearance was set for July, according to French.

A conviction on the assault charge carries a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

