Many thanks for the beautifully written and sensitive portrayal of Ronald Deprez’s choice to be a participant in his own death rather than its victim (Saturday, April 16).

Maine’s Death with Dignity Act allows profoundly meaningful choices to be made by those faced with debilitating illnesses. The acceptance and loving support of Mr. Deprez’s family was deeply moving.

I am grateful that the Sun Journal provided the space for this story to be told in its fullness.

Scott Campbell, Paris

