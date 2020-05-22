Plant Sale

FARMINGTON — May 17-June 7, Plant Sale, drop in hours suggested 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Location 125 Woodfield Drive, off Perham Street, approximately one mile from center of Farmington. Proceeds benefit Old South Church community service and outreach, and youth programs

The fundraising events at Old South Church that support community service and outreach as well as youth programs have been affected by the COVID-19 virus. Enjoying your personal space out-of-doors by gardening has never been so important and a breath of fresh air needed by many. A drop-in self-service plant sale will begin on Sunday, May 17 and run through Sunday, June 7. Plants will include perennials, as well as possible annuals, shrubs, and house plants. Plants will be identified and will be priced at $3 or $5, unless priced otherwise. There will be a box for cash/ checks (made payable to Old South Church, memo line: plant sale).

Selection of plants can change from day to day as donated plants continue to come in. Proceeds will benefit Old South Church’s community service and outreach, and youth programs.

Please wear a face covering and following COVID-19 protocol, practice social distancing if others are present, and please be respectful. For further information call 207-358-0279.

Memorial Day



REGION — Each VA national cemetery will conduct a brief wreath laying ceremony, accompanied by a moment of silence and the playing of Taps. In keeping with CDC guidelines to limit large gatherings, the ceremonies will not be open to the public. VA invites you to participate in these ceremonies virtually. Live stream links and videos of Memorial Day 2020 Ceremonies at VA National Cemeteries from across the country will be posted to https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/memorial-day-2020-live-stream-va-national-cemeteries/ as they appear on May 25.

