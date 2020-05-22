100 Years Ago: 1920

The Stanton Bird club walks afford a pleasant and informal opportunity of getting acquainted with some of the people and interesting byways of Lewiston and Auburn. It is not necessary to be a member of the club in order to attend the walks and meetings. Anyone is welcome, The next walk will be Tuesday morning from Main and Riverside streets, Lewiston, with Dr. E.W. Bickford as the leader.

50 Years Ago: 1970

When the Y-Wives meet Wednesday evening at the Kate J. Anthony House in Auburn, Barry Davidson, intake coordinator at the Child and Family Mental Health Clinic, will be the featured speaker. Hostesses for the 7:30 event will be Mrs. Norman MacKenzie, Mrs David Webb and Mrs. Leo Pelletier.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The annual Auburn Fishing Derby, co-sponsored by the Auburn Parks & Recreation Department, Red Lobster, and Auburn Exchange Club, is slated for Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at Pettengill Park Pond. Boys and girls between the ages of 8-15 are invited to try their luck for about 400 rainbow trout which has been stocked for the event.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

