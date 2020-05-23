100 Years Ago: 1920

The price of potatoes has reached the five dollar mark a bushel in the markets Saturday.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in the Twin Cities on Monday, will follow a pattern similar to that of the past years although this will be the first time that the observance is not held on the traditional May 30th. In Lewiston, the 1:30 pm. parade will follow a familiar route after forming earlier at Kennedy Park. Marchers will travel on Chestnut Street to Lisbon Street, Lisbon, to Main Street, Main to Riverside Drive and then to the GAR Cemetery, where the ceremonies will be held. Auburn’s parade will gather at Riverside Drive in New Auburn, and march to Broad Street, on Broad Street to South Main Street, South Main to Elm Street, Elm to Spring Street, Spring to Hampshire Street, Hampshire to Turner Street and Turner to the Androscoggin County Building where the ceremonies will take place.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Ethel DuBois of Auburn has made quilts to occupy her spare time for a number of years, however, her latest design gained national publicity. DuBois’ quilt is pictured on the most recent issue of Ladies Circle Patchwork Quilt Magazine. “This is very exciting because it is a national magazine,” said DuBois. “As a matter of fact some relatives from Washington, D.C., called to congratulate me even before I saw the magazine cover. It took me about a year to make the quilt,” said DuBois. “It was all done by hand in a storm at sea pattern. I named it the “North Atlantic 57.” DuBois received some help from her family. Her son-in-law Laurier Leclair made the quilt frame and her husband, Albert designed the mariner’s compasses located on the quilt’s corners. Once the quilt was complete it was submitted to the magazine. DuBois said the photographer took pictures of her quilt and four others. Hers, which measures 80 by 101 inches, was chosen for the cover. DuBois has been quilting for a number of years as a hobby. “For the past 10 years I have been involved with a group called Strip Pieces,” a group that meets once a week in Lewiston for quilting.” DuBois is pleased with her latest achievement.’ “I am very excited,” said DuBois. Quilting has been nothing but a hobby. I never thought anything like this would happen to me.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: