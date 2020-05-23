Susan Chandonnet of Lewiston places American flags on gravestones of veterans Saturday at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Volunteers have placed 7,500 new flags near veterans’ graves at the 13 cemeteries across Lewiston over the past week in honor of Memorial Day. Jerry Dewitt of the L/A Veterans Council coordinated the event, which was heavily attended by volunteers. Chandonnet volunteered with her sisters, stepsister and niece. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
