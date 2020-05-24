Intentional WarmLine, a toll-free, 24/7 peer-to-peer mental health support line for adults: 1-866-771-9276 (WARM)
Maine Crisis Hotline, a free, 24/7 call, text and chat line for individuals and families in a mental health crisis: 1-888-568-1112
FrontLine WarmLine for first responders and health care workers, available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week: 221-8196, 1-866-367-4440 or text “Frontline” to 898-211.
