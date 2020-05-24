Like many others in our neighborhood and across Maine, we support the actions that Gov. Janet Mills has taken in the collective attempt to minimize the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Having taught in China for many years and having lived through the SARS epidemic there in 2003, we know well that accurate testing, social distancing and contract tracing are essential methods for controlling such diseases.

We are grateful that Maine has a leader who is compassionate, competent in her own right, and also capable of delegating responsibility to those who can implement her wise and careful strategies.

We urge everyone in this state, locals and visitors alike, to follow her guidelines for our safe journey through this difficult time.

John Rosenwald and Ann Arbor, Farmington

