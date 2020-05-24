• Set up a physical work space first. You can’t work from bed or the couch forever.

• Set yourself a daily calendar – you shouldn’t be working all day. Work a similar structure and hours to how you would at the office.

• Email will be even more important now that you’re at home. You’ll need to check it more often, so make use of filters and labels to sort what’s really ASAP and what can wait.

• Pretend you’re going into the office. The mental association you make between work and an office can make you more productive.

• It can be useful to set some tasks that let you mentally compartmentalize your home life and your work life, even when they’re both taking place in the same space.

• Conduct meetings via an online service such as Zoom, Slack, Google Hangouts, GoTo Meeting or Skype. It’s important to stay connected to co-workers.

• To ensure continuity and keep everyone apprised of all developments, let people know if you’re going to be away from your desk.

• Make sure everyone in a meeting has access to shared documents and a way to contribute to the meeting, whether by phone, chat or video.

• Clear communication is key. Reach out regularly to your teammates and leader so they know what you’re working on.

• Schedule a virtual lunch, coffee or happy hour. Use videoconferencing for more than just a conference.

• Prioritize your own time. Commit to activities that let you get up and move. Cook and eat healthy meals, and don’t forget to hydrate.

Sources: Wex, The Via Agency, L.L. Bean, Unum, Stonewall Kitchen, Memic

