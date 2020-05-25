Androscoggin County

• James Morrow, 33, of Poland, on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault, 8:08 p.m. Sunday at 391 White Oak Hill Road.

Auburn

• Joseph Rudebush, 30, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:44 p.m. Sunday at 62 Harvard St.

Lewiston

• Edward Barbioni, 37, of Lewiston, on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, theft, trafficking in prison contraband, and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, 11:35 a.m. Sunday at 171 Park St.

• Bradford Christy, 43, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, fugitive from justice, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 4:15 p.m. Sunday at 11 Noble St.

• Keenan Angevine, 32, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 7:39 p.m. Monday at 88 Shawmut St.

