GRAY — In response to the COVID-19 directives of the state and federal government, Studio for the Living Arts Dance Complex held its last in-studio dance class on March 14. Since that time they have held over 80 dance classes a week using the Zoom platform.

With the end of the current dance season approaching, how to hold the studio’s 28th annual recital has been up in the air. The big event was scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 14, at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. However, due to social distancing guidelines and gathering limits, that event had to be canceled.

Studio owner Susan Cloutier began exploring other recital options and recently contracted ”Inferno Virtual Recitals” from Maryland to produce their performance virtually. With the advancements of today’s technology, the dancers can film their recital numbers in costume from their homes and Inferno creates grids of dancers, side by side so they appear to be together on stage. For families that have insufficient room at home to film, the dance teachers will do that for them at the studio. In May, the governor approved one-on-one in-studio classes and they also have permission to hold outside dance classes for a total of 10.

Thinking outside of the box, Cloutier started contacting local drive-in theaters to secure a date to hold the recital premiere on the big screen. The Saco Drive-in accommodated and on Monday, July 27, the entire studio will be able to watch the viewing together. The event has given the entire studio something to look forward to as they can celebrate their season, honor the graduating seniors and do it all together in a safe environment.

Families plan to pack popcorn and snacks, decorate their cars, then student body for the premiere. With today’s technology, grandparents, friends and family can also watch the recital at home as the studio will have it live-streamed by providing a link for each family.

This year’s studio motto is “never give up.”

« Previous

filed under: