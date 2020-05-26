Arrests

Auburn

• Janette Lynch, 52, of Cornish, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication with a prior conviction, 8:10 p.m. Monday on Minot Avenue.

• Sheebah Ainembabzi, 27, of Ashland, Massachusetts, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:52 p.m. Monday at 10 Gracelawn Rd.

Lewiston

• Deon Sands, 21, of Auburn, on two counts of failure to appear and two counts of probation revocation, 5 p.m. Monday at 40 Lisbon St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Delaney R. Harrington, 17, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Kristine C. Miller, 64, of Gorham at 12:12 p.m. Friday on Washington Street. Harrington’s 2007 Honda and Miller’s 2018 Ford were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Isaiah N. Rios, 21, of Lewiston struck a concrete pole at 8:11 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Walmart on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2019 GMC driven by Rios and owned by Enterprise was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Robert S. Salo, 36, of Paris struck a vehicle driven by Colin C. Coffren, 56, of Lewiston at 1:01 p.m. Saturday on Rodman Road. Salo’s 2013 Ford and Coffren’s 2012 GMC were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Dereck M. Bonaparte, 30, of Waterbury, Connecticut, struck a guardrail at 3:42 p.m. Saturday on Hackett Road. The 2003 Pontiac driven by Bonaparte and owned by Jessica S. Sawyer of Auburn was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Nicole M. Vallee, 47, of Lewiston rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kylie E. Morel, 22, of Auburn while Morel was at a stop sign at 9:31 a.m. Monday at Mount Auburn Avenue. Vallee’s 2007 GMC and Morel’s 2014 Nissan received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Humberto O. Luemba, 35, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Jennifer R. Breton, 35, of Casco at 3:37 p.m. Monday on Spring Street. Luemba’s 2013 Hyundai received functional damage and the 2019 Ford driven by Breton and owned by Kayla A. Johns of Lewiston was towed.

Lewiston

• A tractor-trailer truck driven by Hector Manrique, 59, of Laval, Quebec struck a vehicle driven by Hassan S. Ibrahim, 65, of Lewiston at 10:58 a.m. Thursday at Maple and Canal streets. The 2011 Volvo driven by Manrique and owned by Qualiport Transport in Dorval, Quebec received no damage and Ibrahim’s 2007 Nissan received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Joshua M. Fournier, 26, of Monmouth struck a vehicle driven by Kenneth L. Cressey, 66, of Lewiston at 2:01 p.m. Thursday on Turgeon Street. Fournier’s 1998 Peterbuilt had no damage and Cressey’s 2018 Nissan had functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Dorothy M. Robinson, 78, of Lewiston ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Therese Pelletier, 70, of Lewiston at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Farwell Street and Highland Avenue. Robinson’s 2005 Hyundai and the 2012 Nissan driven by Pelletier and owned by Paul Pelletier of Lewiston were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Sasha Paradis, 24, of Lewiston rear-ended a vehicle driven by Krista M. Laverdiere, 29, of Lewiston while Laverdiere was stopped at a red light at 3:19 p.m. Saturday on Fairlawn Avenue. The 2007 Hyundai driven by Paradis and owned by Thomas R. Paradis of Lewiston and Laverdiere’s 2007 Nissan were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Laurie A. Pelletier, 47, of Lewiston ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by Estelle F. Rubinstein, 84, of Lewiston at 10:29 a.m. Sunday on Pleasant Street. Pelletier’s 2008 Hyundai and Rubinstein’s 2009 Honda were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Emilie J. Sirois Robinson, 34, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Eric A. Larson, 37, of Minot at 1:31 p.m. Sunday on Main Street. Sirois Robinson’s 2015 Subaru and Larson’s 2010 Toyota were towed.

