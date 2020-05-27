LEWISTON – If we can’t safely gather in downtown Lewiston-Auburn for an art walk right now, we’ll bring Art Walk L-A to you. The “Virtual” Art Walk L-A happens Friday, May 29, on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram and includes visual arts, poetry, dance, and music features including: “Disconnected,” a new digital rendering by Lewiston artist Angie Lafrance, whose “Isolation” illustration series was recently published by BBC World News, with soundtrack courtesy of Corey DuFour, Justin Pardy, and Dan Coulombe of Sleigh Beggey; Original poems read by Lewiston Youth Poet Laureate Ryleigh Mae Emmert; “A Reel,” a video collage by choreographer and performer Laura K. Nicoll, who splits time between Maine and Brooklyn, NY, with footage from the Bates College Campus, surrounding area in Lewiston, and a walk in Brooklyn. Music by Capital Cities, Annie Lennox, Miike Snow, Franz Ferdinand, and Janet Jackson; and A video of raw, one-take live performances by singer-songwriter Michael Krapovicky, featuring songs from his 2010 and 2014 releases “Lowlife” and “Songs I Lied About,” his soon-to-be released concept record “Summer Thunder,” and The Grumps album ”Down and Out.”

LA Arts and the Art Walk LA Committee are also pleased to present the 2020 Art Walk LA Artists web page. Artists and artisans included on this page each have works for sale; please support them with your purchases. Visual artists and artisans can register free at https://www.laarts.org/artwalk/ and we’ll share your work on this web page throughout the season. 100% of art sale proceeds go to artists and makers.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn Maine, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. LA Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: