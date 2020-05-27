LIVERMORE FALLS — In response to COVID-19 gathering restrictions of no more than 50 people, the town manager and selectboard of Livermore Falls canceled Spruce Mountain’s Summer Recreation program (formerly known as the Livermore Falls Recreation Program). The six-week summer day camp provides seasonal employment to more than 30 people every year and serves about 300 students in grades one through eight from Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls and surrounding towns.

Director Sally Boivin has relied on the program for the past ten years to offset her income from working as the secretary of Spruce Mountain High School. Local college and high school students have also depended on the recreation program for summer work throughout the years.

“That’s another 20-25 kids that planned on having a summer job there also. They either need to find another job, or be like me and go without for the summer,” Boivin said in a phone interview.

Spruce Mountain High School education technician Margaret Leclerc has worked for the program for 20 years as the director’s assistant. She is still grappling with the cancellation and how it will affect her financially, but she plans to pursue real estate options as she is also a licensed realtor.

“I have worked in the town of Livermore Falls along with Sally for a long time,” Leclerc said in a phone interview. “We’ve always had a guaranteed summer rec program and because of our positions at school, we do not get paid throughout the summer, so we have several weeks that we need to find employment.”

Boivin mentioned that a number of bus drivers and local businesses will be affected by the program’s cancellation as well.

“We would go to the movie theater in Farmington, and I would bring four bus loads of kids and they would open the movie theater just to us,” Boivin said. “We might have 200 to 250 people there watching the movies, and that’s a good income for them, but right now the movie theater is closed down and it’s just not a possibility. It’s a domino effect for everything.”

A summer without the recreational program will also impact families who depended on the day camp for fun activities, childcare and supplemental meals. Parents unable to afford the cost of the summer program would usually receive funding for their children to attend for free.

“Many families need it for their children to have a fulfilled summer. We’d offer breakfast and lunch and activities all day,” Boivin said.

Currently, RSU 73 is still offering free meals to students until the end of the school year on June 15. Pickup locations and times are listed on the district’s website, and the feeding program is looking into options to continue meals throughout the summer despite the recreational program’s cancellation.

“We are definitely looking at how we can continue —if we can continue— the food program for the families,” Food Service Director Laura Lorette said in a phone interview.

