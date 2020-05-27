Maine’s gradual reopening plan was complicated enough to begin with, and it keeps changing in response to the coronavirus pandemic and information gleaned from the experiences in other states.
Here’s a quick look at what’s allowed to be open in Maine now, and what will be allowed to open soon. Each sector must follow specific restrictions and guidelines to reopen. And some who are allowed to reopen are choosing to wait.
For the all the details about these rules and the rest of the state’s dynamic reopening plan, go to: www.maine.gov/covid19/restartingmaine
Open now statewide:
Hair stylists and barber shops
Drive-in theaters
Car washes
Dog groomers
Golf courses
Outdoor fitness programs
Campgrounds, for Maine residents
Restaurants for takeout and curbside pickup
Drive-in religious services
Open now in all counties except York, Cumberland, Androscoggin and Penobscot:
Restaurants for outdoor and indoor dining
Retailers
Wilderness camps and sporting camps
Opening Friday statewide:
Indoor religious services
Opening Monday statewide:
Retailers
Lodging and campgrounds, for Maine residents and visitors who have quarantined for 14 days
Opening Monday in Penobscot County:
Restaurants for outdoor and indoor dining
Opening Monday in York, Cumberland, and Androscoggin counties:
Restaurants for outdoor dining (indoor dining remains off-limits)
Also statewide as of Monday:
Gatherings of as many as 50 people allowed (up from a maximum of 10 under the current rules)
Continuing statewide:
Anyone coming from outside the state must quarantine for 14 days before any public activity
