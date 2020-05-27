WELD — One person died Wednesday afternoon after crashing a motorcycle on Mill Street.
Police and rescue crews were sent to the area of 21 Mill St. about noon for a report that the operator was down. The person later died, police said.
There was no information about the motorcyclist or what may have caused the crash.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the wreck, but Maine State Police were investigating the crash later Wednesday.
Police shut down Mill Street, which is also Route 142, for about an hour as the victim was treated and an investigation got underway.
