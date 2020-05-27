This week the Buzz is planning, selling, opening and dishing on the Gifford’s Flavor Committee, which, yeah, is as amazing as it sounds.

First up: New but unknown plans for the former Pamco Mill.

Kevin Bunker, owner of Developers Collaborative in Portland, said last fall that he’d sat on the 38,387-square- foot building on Lewiston’s waterfront for five years, “waiting for just the right thing to come along,” and had pursued workforce housing and commercial space, even getting city approval.

Instead, he sold the mill last month.

“Unfortunately, I do not have any idea what the buyer has planned for it,” Bunker said this week.

The building at 35 Beech St. sold to Beech Street Properties LLC. One of the brokers involved said they’re “not doing any further press on this project just yet.”

The only person listed on Beech Street’s Certificate of Formation, filed in March with the Maine Secretary of State, is attorney Marc Frenette of Auburn as the company’s commercial registered agent.

So, wait and see.

New real estate office

Meservier and Associates will open at 220 Main St. in Auburn this fall after a complete remodel.

Owner Sue Meservier, an Auburn-based real estate broker since 1987, said the new company is a chance to move out on her own and the new space will have room for her office of 12 licensed agents and four administrative personnel to grow.

“I think we’ve been positioning ourselves for quite some time and it was just time for us to do that,” she said. “It’s a really exciting brick building that abuts the river walk in Auburn. It’s a complete gut-out, so it’s going to be a brand new office space. It’ll be fun and modern.”

The company specializes in residential sales as well as some new commercial, land and vacation properties.

Harbor One Mortgage, a mortgage broker, will also be renting space in the new office.

Meservier hopes to be in in September. In the meantime, Meservier and Associates is temporarily at 79 Main St. in Auburn.

New details

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is holding its next breakfast on June 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverwatch with speaker Susan Peixotto, an integrated primary care clinician at Tri-County Mental Health Services. Her topic: “Steps to Resiliency on the Path to the Next Normal — Business and community leaders can pave the way.”

Chamber President Shanna Cox said Wednesday that she was excited to bring back the breakfast after a two-month hiatus and to anticipate changes like physical distancing, wearing masks when not seated and changes to food service.

Members who can’t get in on the limited registration or are at-risk during the pandemic can join virtually and will have ways to engage with the room.

“While breakfast might look different than it used to, we are excited to start paving the way towards a new normal for our members and local economy,” Cox said.

Look for registration information online Thursday morning.

New flavors

Gifford’s Ice Cream opened its Auburn stand for the season Saturday, two months later than usual and with new protocols on place.

Employees are scooping in masks and customers are being asked to maintain 6 feet from each other, limit the number of people from one party that comes to the window and keep kids and pets off the counters.

“The season is off to a great start,” Lindsay Gifford-Skilling, Gifford’s CEO and a fifth-generation ice cream maker, said Wednesday. “We’re happy to say that both employees and customers have been extremely responsible about physical distancing while still being able to enjoy their Gifford’s Ice Cream. We’ve been so happy to see all of our fans from a safe distance.”

The Skowhegan-based company has opened stands across the state with three new flavors — Cinnamon Granola Crunch, Lemon Berry Shortcake and Strawberry Cake Crunch — and two back by popular demand, German Chocolate Cake and Peanut Butter Caramel Cookie Dough.

How does that work, exactly?

There’s a Flavor Committee.

According to a spokeswoman, it considers ideas from family members, customer requests and choruses of please bring X flavor back! Then it’s samples, mmm, and decision time.

Sounds like a fabulous few days at the office.

Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings.

