JAY — Students graduating from Spruce Mountain High School this year were surprised with a knock on their door Thursday morning, May 21, from staff and/or volunteers. Each student was gifted with a 2- by 3-foot sign that was then placed beside the road to indicate a Spruce graduate lived there.

Spruce Mountain High School staff and volunteers gathered at the school at 8 a.m. to complete work on the signs created to recognize those who will be graduating on June 14. Ken Landry created the signs that were then affixed to wire stands.

The graduating class was divided into 11 groupings, based on their residence, and those lists printed. Principal TJ Plourde was seen putting signs in the appropriate grouping.

“They look wonderful, don’t they!” he said. “They’re bigger than anyone else’s.”

Each sign has a wide green banner featuring the student’s name, the student’s class picture and a phoenix. The class officers have their office printed on their sign too.

Each grouping was double checked to make sure all of the signs were there.

Plourde then asked everyone to gather outside for last minute instructions.

“You can choose which group to deliver,” he said. “You just need to make sure everyone’s sign is delivered this morning.

“Knock on the door, if you feel comfortable doing so, walk away and put it on the lawn.”

Plourde said he would make a robocall so the seniors would have some warning a delivery was being made.

“It’s important we get every single kid. We don’t want to miss anyone,” he said. “It’s going to be a great day!”

Plourde said three juniors are among those graduating this year.

Science teacher Donna Peare and her husband Dennis Stevens delivered signs to students in North Jay.

Bryson Bailey was one of the first students to have his sign delivered.

“Look at that!” he exclaimed as Peare, his home room teacher, stood the sign up.

He proudly posed while his mom took pictures.

“This is awesome! Thank you,” she said.

Students Katrina Cook and Sydney Bonnevie weren’t home when their signs were delivered.

“That’s awesome you guys,” mom Dixie Bonnevie said. “It’s very much appreciated. It’s too bad she’s not here.”

Meanwhile, 19 signs were placed on the lawn in front of the school. Those signs represented all students who will be graduating magna and summa cum laude and their placing in the Class of 2020. Abigail Thurston is valedictorian while Levi Hawkins is salutatorian.

Later district nurse Jackie Kibreth sent an email to the organizers stating, “THANK YOU Ken Landry!!! The signs are the nicest I have seen!!!”

