PARIS — Katey Branch is running for Maine State Senate in District 19 which includes the towns of Paris, Norway, Oxford, Bridgton, Naples, Fryeburg, Otisfield, Denmark, Harrison, Sebago, Porter, Hiram and Brownfield. Katey has been dedicated to improving opportunities for the community for over 30 years. She is the owner of Halls Pond Healing Arts where she offers Therapeutic Massage, Yoga and workshops.

She co-founded the Alan Day Community Garden in Norway that offers people a place to garden, a youth leadership program, CSA, Community Market, Food Forest and educational workshops. She has partnered with the Oxford County Wellness Collaborative to develop and facilitate Restorative Community Trainings and Healthy Community Gatherings. She is on the Oxford County Fund advisory board of the Maine Community Foundation. Katey is working with the local Food Council, Community Food Matters, to build a stronger regional economy.

Katey believes in the power of collaboration and including everyone in decision making by listening, respecting and giving people opportunities to participate. She hopes to bring these skills to Augusta to represent District 19 in all its diversity with creative problem solving inspiring new possibilities for a future that works better for all of us. Branch is committed to supporting small businesses, local economies, accessible, affordable healthcare, food and housing.

“I’ve been a steward of community and land in District 19; I’ve stood hand in hand with people here. We deserve affordable healthcare. Workers deserve respect for the hard work they do for keeping our economy alive. Our community is made up of teachers and families, farmers and nurses, and we all deserve respect and dignity. I will stand up for the people of SD 19 in the Maine legislature,” said Branch.

“Katey Branch is one of the kindest, most authentic and genuine souls I know,” said Matt Delamater, artist and small business owner in Bridgton. “As a community organizer, educator, healer, artist and Mom, she provides our district with a refreshing perspective of how a community can work together, communicate and thrive. As a small business owner, non-profit leader and champion of the environment she understands the value of commerce and industry within a community and how it benefits to have a system that is equitable, just and sustainable for all. Having been born and raised in the Oxford Hills and now a resident of the Lakes Region it is so exciting to me that a unique, authentic voice like Katey is willing to use her talents to help guide us from Augusta. I wholeheartedly endorse Katey for Senate because I have full faith she will do everything in her power to help people of all backgrounds and perspectives in District 19 enjoy healthier, happier and more successful lives, and most importantly, that she will do so with grace, kindness and warmth along the way. That alone is a reason to vote for her in my view.”

Katey Branch is committed to listening to people in District 19 to be a voice fairly advocating for the things we all want: healthy families, good educational opportunities, and a thriving economy with good paying jobs. To find out more about Katey go to KateyBranch.com or visit her Facebook page Katey Branch for Maine State Senate District 19.

