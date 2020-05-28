I commend Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah for their battle against COVID-19 and for their resistance to political pressure from those who follow President Trump, who is, in my estimation, a selfish snake oil promoter who obtained his degree in medicine at the now defunct Trump University.

Mills and the good doctor have the medical health and lives of the people of Maine as their first concern.

People who follow the snake oil prophet for profit I believe are following the promoter of the golden calf and will find his interference a disappointment when there are not enough customers left after this is over; and that they may have contributed to the pandemic illness rate.

Douglas MacIsaac, Mexico

