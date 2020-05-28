OXFORD — Oxford Helping Hands food Pantry at 85 Pleasant Street in Oxford, will be re-opening Thursday June 4th. New hours are 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. We will be operating on a drive thru basis.
