LISBON — Town offices will reopen to the public June 8 with a few caveats.

According to a new release issued Thursday afternoon, customer service hours will be limited to 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. During public hours, only two people will be allowed in a time with a limit of no more than five customers inside the building.

Town officials listed other changes as they prepare to open their doors:

A maximum of two customers can be allowed at the tax/vehicle registration desk.

A maximum of one customer can be allowed into the town clerk’s office.

Only two waiting customers can remain in the foyer at one time. Any others must wait outside or in their car.

Customers will enter through one door and exit through the double doors.

The rear hallways are gated.

The code enforcement officer will be available by appointment only. Call 751-6778 to schedule.

Online transactions, when applicable, are strongly encouraged.

Customers are encouraged to wear masks. Masks will be required if and when social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Staff will wipe down their stations, pens and hands after each transaction or visit.

Each staff member is expected to keep sanitizing wipes and gels at their work station.

Bathrooms will be closed to the public during this period. The use of voting stands/ropes along with a sign will direct people not to access the bathrooms.

Signs will be posted with new procedures for the public on the incoming door.

A hand sanitizing dispenser is available to the public and its use is encouraged.

Markings will be made on the floors and on the walkway approaching the building, further reminding people about 6-foot distancing.

A sign in the Lobby will also note 6-foot minimum distancing between people – even with masks.

For more information visit: lisbonme.org.

