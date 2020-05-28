LEWISTON — Police said Thursday they recovered no evidence that gunshots were fired in the area of Ashmount Street and Scribner Boulevard.

Police responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday to reports by neighbors in that area that they heard half a dozen shots. One man who lives in the area said he heard a single gunshot followed about 20 seconds later by four or five more.

At least five police cruisers were to the scene and searched for shell casings and other physical evidence.

Lt. David St. Pierre said Thursday there was no evidence to suggest gunshots had been fired in that area at that time. He said the noises reported may have been firecrackers.

