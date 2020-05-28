LEWISTON — Hours after a man was shot on Bartlett Street on Wednesday, neighbors in another part of town reported a half-dozen shots fired.

At about 11 p.m., several people in the area of Ashmount Street and Scribner Boulevard reported hearing a blast of gunfire. One man who lives in the area said he heard a single shot and then 20 seconds later, another four or five shots rang out.

Police responded en masse with five cruisers descending on the scene. For a half-hour, police searched the street for shell casings, although it was not immediately known if any were found.

It could also not be verified whether the shots came from a passing car, as was reported by at least one witness.

Around the same time as police were investigating matters on Ashmount Street, other callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Rideout Avenue, at least a mile away. Police were investigating those reports, as well.

There was no indication that anyone had been struck by gunfire. Police were still investigating around midnight.

It was at least the third time since the start of the week that gunshots have been reported in Lewiston, although most were reported in the downtown area.

