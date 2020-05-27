LEWISTON — A man who was shot on Bartlett Street on Wednesday afternoon was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he was undergoing surgery later in the day.

Witnesses said the man was shot in the side at about 5 p.m. in front of 147 Bartlett St. They said the shooter dropped the gun, but then picked it up, stuffed it into a bag and fled the scene.

The suspects remained at large an hour after the shooting was reported.

Witnesses said the victim was moving and responding to questions from paramedics. He was not identified.

In the area where the shooting occurred, several items could be seen scattered across the sidewalk, including a cellphone, a lighter and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

At about 5:30 p.m., police were said to be searching for two men believed to be connected to the shooting. Police shut down a section of Bartlett Street as a crowd of several dozen flocked to the area. A stretch of road between Birch and Walnut streets was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape. Several police cruisers lined the sides of Bartlett Street.

At about 5:30 p.m., a state police trooper responded to the scene, although it was not yet known if the agency would be taking over the investigation.

One witness who was on Bartlett Street at about 5 p.m. reported hearing a single gunshot. Others said they thought there was more than one. It was at least the second time this week that the neighborhood was rattled by gunfire.

On Tuesday night, a 32-year-old woman was charged with aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm and domestic violence reckless conduct for firing shots in the area of 230 Bartlett St. the night before.

Related Lewiston woman charged with firing a handgun during domestic dispute

On Wednesday afternoon, several people said the area around Bartlett and Walnut streets has been awash in violent confrontations recently, mostly, they deduced, due to drug trafficking in the city. But the motivation for the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained unknown.

“I try to stay out of stuff like this,” said a woman who witnessed the shooting. “But it’s getting really hard to do around here.”

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: