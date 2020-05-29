TURNER — Route 4 between routes 117 and 219 has been closed to traffic Friday morning due to a motor vehicle crash, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

There were early reports of a car crashing into a pole at about 3 a.m. in the area of North Shore Road. Lifeflight was called to the scene.

The sheriff’s department asks for people to find an alternative route.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: