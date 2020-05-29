HARRISON – Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival has canceled its traditional 2020 concert series. For 48 years, the festival has brought world class live chamber music to the Lakes Region of western Maine each summer, the last 25 years at Deertrees Theatre in Harrison.

According to Barbara Graustein, president of the board of trustees, “Our primary venue Deertrees Theatre decided not to open for the summer of 2020, therefore we have canceled our regular concert series in July and August, in what would have been our 48th season. How we move forward will depend on other decisions beyond our control brought about because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the festival board of trustees remains committed to bringing world-class chamber music to our fans, donors, and patrons in the region and throughout the world.”

The board is investigating ways to offer some live music events here in Maine. In the meantime, a solo or duet performance by our musicians from their homes may be made available the evenings of our regular Tuesday concerts: July 14, 21, 28 and August 4 and 11. Norway Savings Bank, the Festival’s Seasonal Sponsor for years, has chosen to continue its support during this nontraditional year.

In 2021 a full season will return including the five signature concerts with world-class musicians at Deertrees Theatre, pre-concert performances on the lawn by young Maine musicians, post-concert receptions to meet the artists, community and healing performances, and a bonanza gala as a pre-50th anniversary celebration!

For more information about the festival, visit sllmf.org or the festival’s Facebook page.

