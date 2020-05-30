LIVERMORE — Police on Saturday identified the four people involved in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that sent all four to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Androscoggin County Deputy Randy Williams said that at noon on Friday, Wendy Tirrell, 39, of Livermore was stopped in traffic on Federal Road to make a left-hand turn onto Autumn Lane when her vehicle was struck from behind by a black BMW driven by Clifford Boynton, 26, of Rumford.

Williams said that Tirrell’s car was pushed into the opposite lane and was hit by a company vehicle owned by Zantell Refractories and driven by Gregory Cormier, 55, of East Waterboro.

Tirrell, her son, Nate, and Cormier were taken to Central Maine Medical Center, Williams said.

“Wendy suffered serious injuries and had surgery yesterday,” Williams said. “She remains in a medically induced coma. Everyone else suffered minor injuries. Cormier had broken ribs but ended up leaving. Wendy’s son Nate had a black eye and some bumps and bruises.”

Boynton received no injuries, but Williams said he went to CMMC later complaining of pain.

Williams said the accident was reconstructed and that no charges have been filed.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Livermore Falls Police Department, Livermore Fire Department, NorthStar Ambulance, Turner Fire and Rescue departments and LifeFlight.

