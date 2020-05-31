AUBURN — “Silence is complicity.”

“Justice for George Floyd.”

“We will not be silent.”

Thus read some of the signs held by some of the few-dozen people Sunday afternoon who took to the streets of Lewiston and Auburn to protest police brutality and the death a week ago of George Floyd.

The crowd marched from Festival Plaza in Auburn, across the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, parking in front of the Lewiston Police Department for a few minutes before ending at the Auburn Police Station on Court Street.

The protests in the L/A area add the Twin Cities to the large list of cities around the country marching

against police brutality. The protest was largely peaceful, with demonstrators chanting “I can’t breathe,” and “No justice, no peace.”

The only incident occurred when a group of protesters blocked a truck flying a ‘Trump 2020’ flag and ripped it from the truck. The two trucks, branding flags with confederate imagery, trucks followed the procession as they marched, revving their engines and honking.

According to an unnamed protestor, the demonstrations Sunday were a way to give a voice to a growing, and important movement.

“We’re tired of keeping our mouths closed. We’re tired of the injustice. We want voices to be heard.

It needs to be known. We’re not taking it anymore. We’re not going anywhere. So you’re going to deal with us. Period. We all bleed the same,” said the protester.

Kelsey Turner, of Auburn, said she planned the protest out of outrage. She said she made a Facebook event, shared it, and the attendance list snowballed.

“I had no idea what I was doing. I didn’t think anyone would come,” said Turner.

A protester, who only wanted to be identified asMercyy, said protesting helped bring awareness to a rampant issue that has long been a problem in the United States.

“This has been an issue for so long…black people being murdered,” said Mercy. “It’s definitely important to show that people are out there.”

« Previous

filed under: