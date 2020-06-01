The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston celebrated in-person Mass on Monday for the first time in more than two months. But it was a far different experience than before the coronavirus pandemic.

Parishioners and priests wore face coverings, only 50 people were allowed inside and most of the pews were blocked off to prevent parishioners from sitting too close to each other, among other new procedures.

Monday’s was among the first in-person Mass to be celebrated since the state began allowing indoor religious services on Friday.

More Catholic parishes plan to hold similar services for those who sign up to reserve a slot, but the church also is continuing to stream services online and offer some drive-up services.

Many other houses of worship in Maine, including churches, synagogues and mosques, plan to wait to resume in-person services because of concerns about the transmission of the coronavirus.

