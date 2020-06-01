The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston celebrated in-person Mass on Monday for the first time in more than two months. But it was a far different experience than before the coronavirus pandemic.
Parishioners and priests wore face coverings, only 50 people were allowed inside and most of the pews were blocked off to prevent parishioners from sitting too close to each other, among other new procedures.
Monday’s was among the first in-person Mass to be celebrated since the state began allowing indoor religious services on Friday.
More Catholic parishes plan to hold similar services for those who sign up to reserve a slot, but the church also is continuing to stream services online and offer some drive-up services.
Many other houses of worship in Maine, including churches, synagogues and mosques, plan to wait to resume in-person services because of concerns about the transmission of the coronavirus.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul resumes in-person Mass. Photos show the many changes.
-
News
Pedro O’Hara’s in Brunswick shutters after 17 years as other downtown restaurants prepare to open patios
-
Nation / World
Listen to the exchange between President Donald Trump and Gov. Janet Mills
-
News
Protesters with Black Lives Matter movement descend on Brunswick Police Department
-
Business
State decision to open adult-use marijuana market to non-residents sparks lawsuit