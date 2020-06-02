OXFORD – Stanley “Grouch” Newell of Oxford passed away on Saturday evening, May 30, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Bethel to Dorothy Cole and Linwood Clark Newell. He was a Driver Examiner for the State of Maine for 27 years, retiring as a supervisor of the southern district. He married Mary Jane McInnis in 1959 and they were married for 60 years, they had four children, Mitzi (Calvin) Young, Brendi (Dana) Hemingway, Gregory Newell and Zachary Newell; five grandchildren, Torry Poland, Cathey Kimball, Nicole Hemingway, Renee Hemingway and Jeffrey Newell; six great grandchildren, Caden and Maddie Poland, Jaxson, Gavyn and Sophie Kimball and Roczen; his brother Linwood Clark (John); his sister Susan Brown; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Zachary; his parents; a brother Raymond; and a sister Margaret. There will be no funeral as he wished. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

