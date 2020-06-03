Adult human remains were discovered in the Sandy Stream in Unity last week and Maine State Police are investigating, authorities said Wednesday.

The remains of what appears to be an adult male were discovered Friday by kayakers who contacted the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

State police detectives collected the remains and have consulted with the State Medical Examiners Office, McCausland said in a news release. According to McCausland, the remains appear to have been in the stream for several years.

Investigators have also reviewed missing person cases on file but have found no obvious match to the remains, McCausland said.

Detectives, game wardens and state police evidence technicians have conducted searches of the area and have planned to conduct more searches of the stream and surrounding areas this week.

Police asked that anyone with information to call the Maine State Police in Augusta at 624-7076.

This story will be updated.

