Rob White of Mexico, a driver for Community Concepts, receives a new placard for his car Wednesday morning during a drive-thru car inspection and resupply station in the parking lot next to Community Concepts on Bates Street in Lewiston. Kathy Marena, handing placard to White, and other staff members offered cleaning supplies and other necessities for drivers to remain safe while transporting clients to appointments in their personal vehicles. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles