AUBURN — Police and rescue crews went to Hampshire Street late Wednesday night after a man was reported stabbed.

Police who arrived in the area of 118 Hampshire St. at about 11:15 p.m. found a man bleeding from a chest wound and called for medics.

The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known, although it was described as serious. He was being taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Police fanned out across the neighborhood and were speaking with several potential witnesses at the scene across the street from Gowell’s Market.

A driveway between apartment houses at 118 and 114 Hampshire St. was cordoned of with crime scene tape as police continued to collect evidence.

By midnight, an Auburn police detective was joining the investigation. No one had been charged in the stabbing, but investigators were still conducting interviews.

The identity of the victim was not available.

