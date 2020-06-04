AUBURN — Police said Thursday morning they are looking for a man involved in an altercation Wednesday night that resulted in the stabbing death of a man in his 40s.
At a 9 a.m. news conference called at the scene of the stabbing on Hampshire Street in Auburn, police gave few details, but said they were looking for the man, that they know who he is and that he was no threat to the public.
Police declined to give information about the victim except to say he was in his 40s, and said the investigation was ongoing.
Police and rescue crews went to Hampshire Street late Wednesday night after a man was reportedly stabbed.
Police who arrived in the area of 116 Hampshire St. at about 11:15 p.m. found a man bleeding from a chest wound and called for medics. He was being taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
Police fanned out across the neighborhood and were speaking with several potential witnesses at the scene across the street from Gowell’s Market.
According to a police statement, another man involved in the altercation left the scene on foot and police were attempting to locate him.
A driveway between apartment houses at 118 and 114 Hampshire St. was cordoned off with crime scene tape as police continued to collect evidence.
By midnight, an Auburn police detective was joining the investigation. No one had been charged in the stabbing, but investigators were still conducting interviews.
According to State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland, an autopsy will take place later today at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta. Detectives from both agencies and the State Police Evidence Response Team will remain on scene throughout the day conducting interviews and collecting evidence.
Anyone with information regarding this case, should contact State Police at 624-7076 or Auburn Police 333-6650.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police search for man involved in Wednesday night’s fatal stabbing
-
Encore
Hebert to play at The Pit
-
Connections
Well Done news to run June 4
-
Connections
What Not Shop to open with restricted hours
-
Connections
Doug Dunlap touring Franklin County to raise funds for United Way