100 Years Ago: 1920

Elmer Biggers of Rockland came to Lewiston Friday with the intention of going to the circus, but he received the biggest surprise of his life, before he left town Friday night. Mr. Bigger had a brother who had left home 18 years ago, he himself being only a boy of nine. On the circus grounds he saw pictures of a man resembling his brother and was determined to learn of the identity of the man. After being led to the man, he entered into a conversation. The name of the man was W.J. Bigger and then the younger brother disclosed his identification. The elder is in charge of the trains of the circus and Elmer Biggers is well known in Lisbon Falls and Mechanic Falls having taught in the high schools of both places.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Minot School Committee met with SAD 39 officials Wednesday night to explore sending its high school students to Buckfield Junior-Senior High School. Minot officials are attempting to find a solution to where their high school students will go when Edward Little High closes its doors to them in the fall of 1996. Minot voters rejected a plan earlier this year to form a new school.

25 Years Ago: 1995

David White, Oak Hill High School guidance counselor, recently was named Maine’s Guidance Director of the Year by the New England Association of College Admission Counselors.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

