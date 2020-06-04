Donnie Hebert will return to the Pit Bar and Grille in Lewiston, performing at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. Hebert will play acoustic covers from the 70s, 80s, and some of today’s pop hits outside on the patio – weather permitting. The Pit Bar and Grille is located at 838 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Submitted photo

