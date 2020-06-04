BERLIN, N.H. – Bertrand E. Bryant, 89, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin after a period of failing health. He was born on December 14, 1930 in Torrington, CT, the son of the late Bertrand E. Sr. and Mary (MacKinnon) Bryant, was raised in Colebrook, NH and was a graduate of Colebrook Academy Class of 1948. Bert served in the United States Air Force during the Korean war. Following his return home, he attended the New England Institute of Anatomy, Sanitary Science and Embalming in Boston, MA and began his 60 year career as a Funeral Director and Embalmer. He returned home to Colebrook and opened the Bryant Funeral Home on Pleasant Street, which he operated for several years prior to moving to Berlin in 1966 when he purchased the Parker & Holmes Funeral Home in Berlin. He later opened a chapel in Gorham and operated the renamed Bryant Funeral Homes in both communities until his retirement.An avid horseman, Bert loved traveling to equestrian events in Northern New England, Canada and in Florida where he wintered for many years. He loved exploring the world atop his horse and from the driver’s seat of his carriages with his close friends. Throughout the years, Bert served on the boards of numerous organizations including the New Hampshire Board of Registration of Funeral Directors and Embalmers, Past President of the New Hampshire Funeral Directors Association and served as a Director for the Lancaster Fair where he was instrumental in establishing the Draft Horse and Pony Show. He was a member and Past Master of the Evening Star Lodge #37 F&AM in Colebrook, Bektash Shrine, Maine Funeral Directors Association, National Funeral Directors Association, Life Member of White Mountain Post 2520 VFW, Dupont-Holmes American Legion Post 82 in Gorham, and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.He is survived by his wife Beverly L. Bryant of Berlin; a son B. Edward Bryant and wife Laurie of Berlin; a daughter Darcy M. Bryant and her family Jerry and James Brehany of Citra, FL; a grandson David E. Bryant and companion Hannah Gagnon of Berlin; a granddaughter Brianna L. Bryant and fiancé Chris Pigsley of East Kingston, NH; a sister Beverley A. Hurst of Pemaquid, ME; a brother Bruce Bryant and wife Dianne of Citra, FL; several nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. A Funeral Service will be held outdoors on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11am at The Bryant Farm, 810 Hillside Avenue (Cates Hill Road), Berlin. Interment will take place in the Lary Cemetery, Gorham. Due to current restrictions in place, a public walk-thru visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Please follow guidelines from staff as you enter the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Memories and stories of Bert can be shared online at http://www.bryantfuneralhome.net. Donations in Bert’s memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Boston, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 or to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 Norway Street, Berlin, NH 03570.

