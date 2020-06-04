HOULTON – Paul E. LaPointe, 70, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, May 28, 2020, at his home. He was born January 20, 1950, the son of Edward and Grace (Benedetto) LaPointe.Paul graduated from Jay High School and went to Berklee College in Boston before attending the University of Maine at Portland-Gorham, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in music education. He went on to teach the ?fth and sixth grade band in SAD 29 Houlton for 37 years. During this time, he also performed in several bands in the area. In addition, he was a member of McGill’s Community Band for many years.Paul was a proud and talented musician. Following his retirement in 2009, he formed the jazz trio Two and A Horn and later performed as a solo artist up until the time of his death. He was a regular at the Community Living Association, the Downunder Sports Bar, and Lakeside Restaurant, as well as private events. As a member of Elks Lodge No. 835, he played for the annual seniors’ Christmas dinner.Paul was a founding member of the jazz fusion band Vehicle, playing trumpet in the late ’60s and early ’70s during which time the group was an opening act for such nationally known bands as Chicago and Tower of Power. In addition to his love of music, Paul also was an avid sailor and was a certi?ed sailing instructor. He was an integral part of the Peter’s Cove Yacht Club at East Grand Lake and won several races with his companion and ?rst mate, Maryann Sylvain. Paul had a wonderful sense of humor and his wittiness was like no other. Always willing to help others, he will be missed by all of his friends.In addition to Maryann Sylvain, the love of his life, he is survived by two sons, Dana and his companion, Kelly of Houlton, Darren and his wife, Emily of Ludlow, three grandchildren, Addison, Brynlee, and Corbin, two sisters: Marlene Ferris of Bath, and Joyce Couture and her husband Rene of Jay. He also leaves two bonus children: Amy Dunshee and her husband Randy of Bangor and Shaun Sylvain of Houlton, and ?ve bonus grandchildren: Milo, Archer, Riley, Colton, and Piper, as well as several nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Irene Duguay.A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bowers’ Funeral Home, Houlton. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.bowersfuneral.com.In lieu of ?owers, “tip jar” donations may be made in Paul’s memory the RSU 29 Music Department or McGill’s Community Band, attention Kevin Mania, Houlton High School7 Bird St.Houlton, ME 04730

