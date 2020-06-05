POTSDAM, NY — Dakota Bragg of Anson, ME, a senior majoring in civil engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University. Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
