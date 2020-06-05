Farmington Board of Selectmen agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hold a public hearing and vote on an application for a new liquor license for Sandy Hill Farm, LLC owned and operated by Keeley Valverde and Dennis Riordon d/b/a The Farmhouse Beer Garden, located at 926 Farmington Falls Road

Item 3: To hold a public hearing and vote on the following new and renewal applications for innkeeper and lunch wagon permits:

Farmington Motel, located at 489 Farmington Falls Road, owned and operated by Steven Guerrette d/b/a G. Suites Hospitality, LLC (new owner)

Mount Blue Motel, located at 454 Wilton Road and Colonial Valley Motel, located at 593 Wilton Road, both owned and operated by Rick Collins

Sandy River Dairy, owned and operated by Erik, Trudy, and Ericka Johnson, located at 560 Farmington Falls Road

The Outpost, owned and operated by Brian Bates, located at 495 Wilton Road

Item 4: To consider revising the proposed 2020 Police and Parks & Recreation Department budgets

Item 5: To discuss the proposed LEAP Memorial sculpture

Item 6: To accept the resignation of Donna Tracy from the Planning Board

Item 7: To nominate a candidate to serve on the Maine Municipal Association’s Legislative Policy Committee

Item 8: To consider purchasing Town of Farmington logo ball caps

Item 9: To approve a municipal quitclaim deed

Item 10: To approve the minutes of May 12

Item 11: To discuss other business

The Town of Farmington is committed to providing every resident, taxpayer and visitor full access to all municipal meetings and services. Please forward requests for accommodations to the Town Manager at 778-6538, TDD 778-5873.

