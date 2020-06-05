PARKERTOWN TOWNSHIP — A fire destroyed a two story camp Thursday night on Alka Heights Road in rural northern Oxford County.

State fire investigators and fire officials from Rangeley Fire Rescue Department were on the scene Friday to try and determine the cause and origin of the fire.

About 14 firefighters from Rangeley, Phillips, Eustis and Errol, New Hampshire responded to the structure fire reported at about 8:35 p.m., Rangeley Fire Rescue Capt. Jonny Wakefiled said Friday. A small explosion also was reported.

Strong Fire Department stood by at Rangeley’s fire station.

Firefighters drove down a dirt road about 17 or 18 miles from Route 16 to get to the fire.

It was hard for firefighters to locate the place because it was so rural and cellphone coverage was limited.

“We were extremely worried because it is so rural out there,” Wakefield said, that it could spread to the woods and to nearby camps.

When firefighters arrived the structure fire was fully involved. The lawn also was on fire and it was spreading to trees and woods, Wakefield said.

No one was at the camp when the fire was reported, Wakefield said. The owner of the camp is Paul Hodgkins, according to Rangeley Fire Chief Michael Bacon.

U.S. Border Patrol and NorthStar EMS ambulance also responded.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

