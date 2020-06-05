LEWISTON – Eileen Elizabeth Jordan lived a full life of hard work, family, and friendship. Born Eileen Elizabeth Bubier to Linwood and Nellie Bubier on Saturday at home on October 5, 1935. The middle child of three sisters, Eileen learned to cooperate and get along with all who loved her. Eileen started school just after the great depression and just before World War II. Mom told stories of homemade biscuits and “government olio”, mixed up in a bag. Times were challenging as Linwood Bubier worked for the “Auburn City Farm” and stayed on the farm five days a week. Nellie was a homemaker, as were many women in the 40’s. Dad came home every weekend to the delight of his three girls. Even though the Bubiers did not have much money the house was filled with love and laughter. Eileen attended schools in Auburn and finished her education at Edward Little High.Eileen was always a hard worker. She started her working life at the age of 15, working at “Andy’s Lunch” and had gained enough experience that by age 18, Eileen was managing the lunch counter at Basselet’s Gift Shop. She worked at several other “down-town” Lewiston fixtures Rivard Pharmacy, WT Grants and Woolworth’s. Eileen ended her restaurant career as the restaurant manager for JJ Newberry’s. She worked for Bates Mill for five years in the ’60s, however most of Eileen’s working life found her behind a sewing machine. She became an expert stitcher and worked in Fancy Stitchers in Lewiston, Supreme Slipper and in 1997 retired from Auburn Shoe.In 1954 she married Richard Joseph Dupuis and bore two sons, Jeffry S. Dupuis and (Rick) Richard A. Dupuis. She and Richard J. Dupuis divorced after 25 years of marriage in 1979. In 1983 she married Sheldon A. Jordan and was widowed in 2005. Eileen loved to cook, play cards and gamble in various New England casinos. Eileen also loved to garden, growing delicious vegetables and beautiful flowers. Eileen loved animals and nature. There was always a bag of shelled peanuts by the door for “her” squirrels. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Kathy Moreau and Coleen Small. Surviving Eileen are Jeff, Rick, and daughter-in-law, Linda Dupuis. Surviving grandchildren, Zack Pratt, Mason, Summer, Casey, Christie Dupuis, and great-grandchild, Kimi-Leigh Dorrington and Maddax Pratt. Surviving nieces are Sharon “Dimples” Bissonnette, “Sherry” Cournoyer and Melody Small. Eileen will be sadly missed by special friends, Cheryl Field and Candy Rodrigue. Committal and celebration of life will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park at 1 p.m., Friday June 12, at 1 p.m.