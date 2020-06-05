DAVIE, Fla. – Gerard J. “Jerry” Patrie, 85, of Davie, Fla., passed away on Friday May 29, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1934, in Rumford, Maine, to Arthur and Aline (Hebert) Patrie. He attended Rumford schools and graduated from Stephens High School in 1953 where he was a tri-sport athlete. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and married the love of his life Fernande Blouin of Rumford in 1961. After serving 20 years, he retired at the rank of master sergeant and settled down in Lewiston, Maine where they raised their five children. He worked for the Sun Journal as well as the Veteran’s Administration where he retired as a counselor. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s church in Lewiston and served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a parishioner of St. David’s church in Davie, Fla., and St. John’s in Rumford. Jerry enjoyed spending winters in Florida and summers at their home on Worthley Pond in Peru, Maine where he loved to entertain family and friends. He also loved going on cruises and traveling to faraway places.Jerry was an avid football fan (Giants and Penn State) and he loved the Red Sox and Bruins (couldn’t miss a game). His biggest joy was the love he had for his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, infant grandson Kevin John and his brother Arthur and wife Mary. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Fern of 59 years, their daughter Laura and four sons: Michael and wife Cathi, Kenneth, John and wife Celeste, Andrew and partner Sherri, his sister Pauline and husband Wayne (Renfroe), his grandchildren: Richard and wife Melissa, Sarah and husband Kevin (Weber), Tyler Griffin and fiancé Rachel, Alicia and husband Bryan (Litchfield), Danielle, Steven and wife Stephanie, Julia, Noah, RhiAnnon, CeCelia, Luke LeBourdais, his great-grandchildren: Travis, Kairo, Avery, Kamdyn, Emmett, Addisyn, Ariel and Charlotte as well as many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be at The Fortin Group, Auburn, Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be private, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery in Rumford, with military honors. Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group Auburn, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine, 04210. 207-783-8545.Online condolences can be left for Jerry’s family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

