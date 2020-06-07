I would like to open a dialogue with the chiefs of police in the state of Maine to talk about reforming policing in Maine and beyond. I have spent a decade of my life trying to get their attention — to sit down and find a peaceful way to end the systemic racism plaguing the police forces.

I’m here to help them, as I was helped by most officers and deputies who truly went beyond the call of duty to uphold their oath as officers of the law. I cannot and will not allow their great service and dedication to protect and serve the citizens go ignored in the heat of the moment. The thugs must go.

The good news is that most of the police force has earned my respect and admiration.

Zouhair Bouzrara, Lewiston

