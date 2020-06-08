BUCKFIELD — Buckfield High School will hold its senior graduation ceremony this Saturday, in compliance with state-mandated social distancing protocols. The ceremony will be held outside at the school on June 13 at 2 p.m.

The school will graduate 32 seniors: Deja Bennett, Bryce Beote, Molly Bourget, Saige Collette, Brandon Donahue, Jessica Doucette, Gabrielle Fontenot, Noah Forget, Tyler Gammon, Sadie Gilbert, Joshua Gonyea, Cheyanne Goroshin, Jacob Grover, Tucker Hackett, Kathryn Henderson, Anthony Jackson, Kaylee Langlois, Jesse McMillan, Karen McNeil, Stephen Nelson, Kristen Patenaude, Daniel Perry, Jeffrey Quick, Josephine Replogle, Hana Reyes, Isabella Rinck, Satapacha Tripp, Megan Turcotte, Victor Verrill, Chloe Warren, Maxwell White and Abigale Wood.

The top ten students in this year’s graduating class are pictured below:

