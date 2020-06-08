PARIS — The Board of Selectmen voted Monday night to hold the annual Town Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20.

It will be held at the fire station on Western Avenue. With the doors open, the town can easily seat 50 people, the limit for a gathering in Maine, according to Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 policy.

Town Manager Dawn Noyes said any beyond that would be seated outside the station, possibly under a tent.

Elections will be held during the meeting, including two selectmen for three-year terms. Voters will also elect two School Administrative District 17 directors and two Paris Utility District directors.

Residents will also vote on the 2020-21 municipal budget that night.

Selectmen voted to dedicate the town report to Paris’ first responders.

In new business, selectmen agreed to give the Oxford Hills ATV Trail Blazers permission to use Bisco Road, Elm Hill Road and High Street. The extra five miles of roads would allow for additional grant money for the trails.

Selectmen will meet again Monday, June 22.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: