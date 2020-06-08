Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Autumn Poulin, 30, of Turner, on a charge of obstructing the report of a crime and hindering an arrest, 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Fireside Inn in Auburn.

• Shane Rines, 46, transient, on a charge of escaping custody and three outstanding warrants for violating bail conditions, 10:10 p.m. Sunday at Fireside Inn in Auburn.

Lewiston

• Darlene Ray, 54, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 68 Pine St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Stephen C. Theberge, 63, of Lewiston backed into a vehicle driven by Crystal A. Robinson, 31, of Lewiston at 11 a.m. Thursday on College Street. Theberge’s 2000 Jeep and Robinson’s 2020 Nissan were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Robert A. Denaco, 38, of Lewiston struck a deer on Crowley Road at 12:53 p.m. Saturday. The 2018 Ford driven by Denaco and owned by Kayla Howes of Lisbon Falls received functional damage.

