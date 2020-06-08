Black Lives Matter protesters pause on Turner Street in Auburn on Thursday evening to chant “Hands up. Don’t shoot.” Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters lie down on the James B. Longley Bridge on Thursday evening to honor George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Black Lives Matter protesters hold signs while marching through Lewiston Auburn on Thursday evening. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Black Lives Matter protesters march past the courthouse in Auburn on Thursday evening. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Black Lives Matters protestors kneel on the street in front of the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday evening, chanting "Hands up. Don't shoot." Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Black Lives Matters protestors congregate in front of the Lewiston Police Department in Lewiston on Thursday evening at the conclusion of their march. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Black Lives Matter protesters pass by the Hopeful Sign on the side of Bates Mill No. 5 in Lewiston on Thursday evening. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Amber Marin, retail manager at Premier Pools, stands in front of the Lewiston business on Thursday, where she says they are completely booked for the season. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Family of Robbie Dick watch as Dick receives his diploma during Saint Dominic Academy's commencement in Auburn on June 4, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Fourth-grade teacher Debbie Hammond chases after Jaedyn Farrell after the second-grader to be dropped her party hat during a last day of school parade at Fairview Elementary School in Auburn on June 5, 2020. Fairview staff dressed up in summer attire and lined the perimeter road around the school as students and their families drove by. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Mark D'Alessandro collects his awards after receiving his high school diploma from Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn on June 4, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Tucker Hutchinson, center, and his brother, Jacob, right, talk with a Lewiston police officer Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2020 at the Lewiston skate park in Kennedy Park. After explaining that the park was closed and sympathizing with the boys, the officer told them he wasn't sure when it would reopen. As of now, the park, the Lewiston High School tennis courts and other parks in Lewiston are scheduled to reopen on June 15. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal