Wilton Select Board Agenda

***The select board meeting will take place via Zoom and will be accessible to the public by contacting the Wilton town office at 645-4961 and requesting the virtual invitation by email. The meeting will also be recorded and made available the following day on the town’s Facebook page.***

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9

Item 1: Minutes of the select board meeting of May 19, 2020

Item 2: Police department quarterly report – Chief Wilcox

Item 3: Approval of paving bids – John Masse

Item 4: Town budget and warrant – update of executive orders and discussion of meeting dates

Item 5: Elections, state referendum and school budget vote

Item 6: Request for extension of license on premise for Salt and Pepper ME, LLC dba Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too for outdoor seating

Item 7: Manager’s report

Wilson Lake retaining wall

Forster Mill update

Recreation department activities

Item 8: Other business

Item 9: Executive session pursuant to 1. Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA, 405 (6)(D) union negotiations and MRSA, 405(6)(A) personnel and 1 MRSA, 405(6)(C) economic development

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For more information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda call the Wilton town office at (207) 645-4961.

« Previous

filed under: