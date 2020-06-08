Wilton Select Board Agenda
***The select board meeting will take place via Zoom and will be accessible to the public by contacting the Wilton town office at 645-4961 and requesting the virtual invitation by email. The meeting will also be recorded and made available the following day on the town’s Facebook page.***
6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9
Item 1: Minutes of the select board meeting of May 19, 2020
Item 2: Police department quarterly report – Chief Wilcox
Item 3: Approval of paving bids – John Masse
Item 4: Town budget and warrant – update of executive orders and discussion of meeting dates
Item 5: Elections, state referendum and school budget vote
Item 6: Request for extension of license on premise for Salt and Pepper ME, LLC dba Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too for outdoor seating
Item 7: Manager’s report
- Wilson Lake retaining wall
- Forster Mill update
- Recreation department activities
Item 8: Other business
Item 9: Executive session pursuant to 1. Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA, 405 (6)(D) union negotiations and MRSA, 405(6)(A) personnel and 1 MRSA, 405(6)(C) economic development
As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For more information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda call the Wilton town office at (207) 645-4961.
